News

Cape Town calls for safer scholar transport as schools reopen

By Jim Mohlala - 14 January 2025 - 13:43
Cape Town has urged scholar transport operators to comply with regulations and ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy as schools re-open on Wednesday.
Cape Town has urged scholar transport operators to comply with regulations and ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy as schools re-open on Wednesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

As schools in Cape Town reopen, the city has urged scholar transport operators to comply with regulations and ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy.

In 2024 the city’s transport enforcement unit conducted 72 operations, issued 6,226 fines and impounded 246 vehicles, including light delivery vehicles, sedans, amaphelas and minibuses.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith urged parents and operators to prioritise the safety of Cape Town’s young commuters during the “back-to-school” period.

“I thank the operators who abide by the law and put their passengers' needs and safety first,” said Smith. “We are aware that many people take to the road transporting far more children than the law allows in vehicles that aren't up for it.

“Many of these people do not have driving licences, much less operating licences. We take action where we can but I ask that parents be more circumspect in their choice of transport providers.

“When you sign up, insist on meeting the driver, seeing their credentials and the vehicle your child will be travelling in, for your own peace of mind, but also to help keep operators in the right lane.”

Over the past week, authorities made 346 arrests and issued 71,963 fines for traffic and bylaw violations. This included 240 arrests and 6,696 fines by law enforcement officers and 68 arrests with 3,245 fines by metro police.

“Cape Town traffic officers made 38 arrests, including 21 for driving under the influence of alcohol, six for reckless and negligent driving and 11 for other offences. They also executed 1,339 warrants, impounded 242 public transport vehicles and recorded 62,022 transgressions,” said Smith.

“The public emergency communication centre recorded 1,686 incidents, including 98 fires, 73 assault cases, 235 noise complaints, 23 complaints of drinking in public, 49 domestic violence cases and 43 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.”

TimesLIVE

Cape Town motorist arrested for owing nearly R200,000 in fines

A Cape Town motorist with outstanding traffic fines of nearly R200,000 was arrested during an operation in the Mitchells Plain area last week and was ...
News
3 months ago

Scholar transport: Teenager dies after overloaded taxi overturns, 25-year-old driver arrested for multiple offences

Police say a Toyota Quantum carrying about 29 schoolchildren lost control and overturned
News
3 months ago

Gauteng education receives R207m cash injection for mobile classrooms

Gauteng department of education has received a cash injection of R207m to fund additional mobile classrooms required for the 2025 learner intake.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dangerous winds threaten fire-stricken Los Angeles | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...