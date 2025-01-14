Walking to school was not an option as it was almost an hour away on foot.
Becoming a lawyer would honour my dad's memory, says pupils with 4 distinctions
Practising law would see learner fulfil father's dream
Image: Supplied
Tshepang Ditshego, who achieved four distinctions in matric, is looking forward to studying law to honour the memory of his father who studied the same course but never practiced as a lawyer as no company gave him a chance to do his articles.
As a result, law holds a special place in his heart.
“Becoming a lawyer would honour his memory and fulfill a dream for both of us,” said Tshepang who got distinctions in life orientation, tourism, history and business studies.
Tshepang, from Forte Secondary School in Dobsonville, Soweto, has applied to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the University of Pretoria to commence his studies, with a preference for UJ due to its proximity to home.
While he did very well, it was not without challenges.
His matric year was particularly hard as there were days when he missed school because of not having a taxi fare, forcing him to miss vital lessons.
Walking to school was not an option as it was almost an hour away on foot.
Living in Braamfischer, the 18-year-old's daily commute to school was long and perilous.
According to Tshepang balancing schoolwork with household responsibilities added another layer of difficulty to his matric year.
He said his family found it challenging to adjust to the demands of matric.
“Even after exhausting days of classes, I would return home to complete chores, often sacrificing my rest and study time. I just wished they could spare me the chores for just a year.”
Tshepang initially struggled to adapt to the seriousness of matric and was also distracted by friends.
However, his teachers became a guiding light and their unwavering belief in his potential inspired him to refocus.
“They reminded me of my dreams and the importance of making this year count. Their encouragement helped me shift my perspective and put my best foot forward,” he said.
Among his eight subjects, business studies and history were his favourites. He poured his heart into these subjects and he is confident that his efforts would yield 100% in both.
“I gave them my all from the beginning of the year until the final exams,” Tshepang said with pride.
His teachers’ patience and support played a significant role in his success, especially as a quiet and reserved learner who sometimes struggled to engage in class discussions.
“Mathematics posed a unique challenge for me, as it had since grade 10. However, thanks to extra classes and my math teacher’s dedication to helping struggling learners, I saw an improvement. From a level three to consistently achieving levels five and six,” said Tshepang.
While LLB is his first choice, education and sport management are his other choices. He would like to become a teacher because of the impact his teachers had on him.
“I want to make a difference for learners who, like me, have unique needs and learning styles,” he said.
