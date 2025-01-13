News

WATCH | Umalusi media briefing on 2024 Matric results

By SOWETANLIVE - 13 January 2025 - 10:00

Courtesy of SABC News

Umalusi is set to brief the media on the 2024 matric results on Monday. 

Dept opposes matric cheats' quest for release of 2022 results

Over 400 matric pupils accused of cheating during their 2022 exams and whose results have been held since will benefit from their own wrongdoing ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Court rules matric results can be published in the media

The high court dismissed the Information Regulator's application to stop publication of matric results in the media
Podcast
5 days ago

Publication of matric results hangs in the balance

The Pretoria high court is expected to pass judgment on Wednesday morning on whether the application brought by the Information Regulator to prohibit ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...
Meet the Winner of White Star’s Miss Soweto 2025!