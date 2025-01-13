WATCH | Matric results are insulated from manipulation – Gwarube

News

Hawks, state security investigate potential breach at tail end

13 January 2025 - 10:49
Koena Mashale Journalist
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube says the Hawks and state security are investigating the potential breach that happened regarding the matric results and emphasised that the integrity of the results remain secure.

“It became clear to us about 48 hours ago that there is a potential breach,” she said.

This comes after a company called Edumarks and claims to be the only distributor of legitimate NSC results charged pupils R99.90 so they could receive their results ahead of the official announcement.

According to the website, the Johannesburg-based company has been in operation since 2022. It claims to have a 99% accuracy in 2023 and 97% in 2024. 

Their website says: “Nobody likes waiting, especially for matric results. At Edumarks we make it easier to check your full matric results online. We understand the stress of waiting, which is why we help you retrieve your NSC results before they’re officially released. For a small one-time fee, you can quickly access your results online with Edumarks, saving you from the anxiety of waiting.”

Gwarube assured South Africans that the situation is under control.

“I want to assure South Africans that the results have been insulated from any manipulation. Whatever breach there has been, it would have been at the tailgate. This has nothing to do with the backend of capturing results and very few people have access to that information.”

“What that means is there are ultimate steps that must be taken. I must clarify that the breach seems to have happened only at the tailgate that pertains to the verifying of results that have already been finalised.”

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Gwarube said action was being taken.

“We have invested in the services of the Hawks and state security and we are grateful that they have stepped in to assist us in a speedy investigation.

“This is extremely serious because if there has been a breach in our system, two things must follow: determining if our systems are secure enough and ensuring that consequence management is implemented if the breach is from the DBE [department of basic education] side.”

Gwarube also suspected a cybercrime.

“If this is, as we may suspect, a cybercrime, that’s why the Hawks and state security have been brought in. There has been a platform selling results and that’s why cybercrime is being investigated. It’s important to set an example, especially for those who prey on the vulnerable.”

“We will make sure that this process is airtight and that arrests are made if necessary," she said.

