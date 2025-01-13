News

WATCH | Minister Gwarube announces 2024 matric results

By SowetanLIVE - 13 January 2025 - 18:07

Courtesy of SABC News.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube will be announcing the 2024 matric results in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, on Monday evening. 

Earlier in the day, Gwarube and deputy minister Reginah Mhaule hosted a breakfast to celebrate the country's top achievers, who began their high school career at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

She announced that the department had adopted the protea flower as the theme for this year’s matric results, calling it a symbol of resilience.

“The protea flower survives harsh conditions and always comes back stronger. That is the story of the class of 2024 – strength in the face of adversity,” she said. –

SowetanLIVE 

