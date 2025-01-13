Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube will be announcing the 2024 matric results in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, on Monday evening.
Earlier in the day, Gwarube and deputy minister Reginah Mhaule hosted a breakfast to celebrate the country's top achievers, who began their high school career at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She announced that the department had adopted the protea flower as the theme for this year’s matric results, calling it a symbol of resilience.
“The protea flower survives harsh conditions and always comes back stronger. That is the story of the class of 2024 – strength in the face of adversity,” she said. –
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Minister Gwarube announces 2024 matric results
Courtesy of SABC News.
