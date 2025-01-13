"As a parent you cannot be silent as children die at your premises. That is why we are sending our condolences to the families and saying it was not our making that their children killed each other.”
SowetanLIVE
Tavern shooting is gang-related — police
Owner says gunmen argued before firing shots
Image: MANDLA KHOZA
The owner of a Mpumalanga tavern where eight people were shot dead on Saturday morning says the gunmen had earlier been at the establishment, argued among each other and left after randomly firing shots that hit no-one.
Dudu Dludlu, owner of Lavisa Lifestyle, said they returned a few hours later where they started exchanging words again which were then quickly followed by gunshots that left five people dead at the scene while three others died in hospital.
The shooting happened in Pienaar outside Mbombela.
“These people came here on Friday about 11pm and sat outside drinking. They had an argument which resulted in gunshots being fired and that forced my children to call us at home saying they were to close the establishment.”
Dludlu said the group, which was travelling in two cars, then left. Her children then closed the tavern and other patrons bought alcohol which they then drank outside.
“The two cars came back at about 4am and parked outside our premises. An argument broke out again and this time they started shooting at each other. We got a call from the children who were watching from the windows that bodies were lying down. That's when we called the police and the ambulances, and they came,” said Dludlu.
"As a parent you cannot be silent as children die at your premises. That is why we are sending our condolences to the families and saying it was not our making that their children killed each other.”
Mpumalanga police commissioner Mag-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi visited the scene on Sunday and said the incident involved different gangs, which was making it complicated to investigate.
“As the police we are deep on the ground. What we know is that we are dealing with the work of different gangs that are involved in this incident, which is making our work a bit hard but we are sure we will crack it and bring the perpetrators to book.”
The spokesperson of the Mpumalanga police, Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, said when they arrived at the scene they found 20 cartridges but no guns. One of the deceased is a woman.
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie condemned the shooting.
“We condemn this barbaric and senseless loss of lives in the strongest possible terms. We are once more appealing that the police be given space and time to get to the bottom of the shootings. The perpetrators must be urgently arrested.
“We are imploring members of the public who may have information to come forward and assist the police.
“This incident yet again brings into a sharp focus the challenges posed by gun violence in this country. We are again calling on liquor traders to always prioritise the safety of their patrons. We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and we also wish those who were injured a speedy recovery,” said Macie.
