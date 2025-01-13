Mpumalanga police have made a breakthrough in the tavern shooting that claimed eight lives by arresting one person.
Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, spokesperson for Mpumalanga police, said the 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.
“The team has managed to make a breakthrough and during the suspect's arrest, police confiscated a pistol with about 13 live ammunition. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner, Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, said he was elated by the arrest.
The shooting at the Pienaar tavern happened on Saturday morning about 4am.
The owner of the tavern told Sowetan that a group of people travelling in two cars had arrived at the establishment on Friday night, argued among themselves and left after randomly firing shots that hit no one.
Dudu Dludlu, owner of Lavisa Lifestyle, said they returned a few hours later where they started exchanging words again which were then quickly followed by gunshots that left five people dead at the scene while three others died in hospital.
Suspect arrested in the Mpumalanga tavern shooting
Mpumalanga police have made a breakthrough in the tavern shooting that claimed eight lives by arresting one person.
Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, spokesperson for Mpumalanga police, said the 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.
“The team has managed to make a breakthrough and during the suspect's arrest, police confiscated a pistol with about 13 live ammunition. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner, Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, said he was elated by the arrest.
The shooting at the Pienaar tavern happened on Saturday morning about 4am.
The owner of the tavern told Sowetan that a group of people travelling in two cars had arrived at the establishment on Friday night, argued among themselves and left after randomly firing shots that hit no one.
Dudu Dludlu, owner of Lavisa Lifestyle, said they returned a few hours later where they started exchanging words again which were then quickly followed by gunshots that left five people dead at the scene while three others died in hospital.
Tavern shooting is gang-related — police
She said her children, who were running the tavern, decided to close due to the shooting and that patrons who had been there bought alcohol and drank outside.
A few hours later, said Dludlu, the group arrived in two cars again, stood outside, argued again and quickly afterward gunshots started ringing.
“We got a call from the children who were watching from the windows that bodies were lying about. That's when we called the police and the ambulances and they came,” said Dludlu.
Police also confirmed that when they arrived at the scene, they found about 20 cartridges but no firearm.
SowetanLIVE
Five-year-old dies in suspected gang crossfire in Cape Town
UPDATE : Death toll in Mpumalanga tavern shooting rises to eight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos