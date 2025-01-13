SA national pass rate for the 2024 National Senior Certificate has increased from 82.9% in 2023 to 87.3% in 2024.
"This is the highest matric pass rate in the history of our country and should be a moment of great pride and celebration for all of us," she said minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday night during the 2024 matric results announcement in Joburg.
Free State is the best-performing province at 91%, increasing its pass rate from 89.0% in 2023.
KwaZulu-Natal came second with a pass rate of 89.5%, marking an increase of 3.2% from 2023. It is followed by Gauteng, which increased its pass rate from 85.4% in 2023 to 88.4% in 2024.
SowetanLIVE
SA's highest matric pass rate ever
Free State tops again with 91%
Image: Antonio Muchave
SA national pass rate for the 2024 National Senior Certificate has increased from 82.9% in 2023 to 87.3% in 2024.
"This is the highest matric pass rate in the history of our country and should be a moment of great pride and celebration for all of us," she said minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday night during the 2024 matric results announcement in Joburg.
Free State is the best-performing province at 91%, increasing its pass rate from 89.0% in 2023.
KwaZulu-Natal came second with a pass rate of 89.5%, marking an increase of 3.2% from 2023. It is followed by Gauteng, which increased its pass rate from 85.4% in 2023 to 88.4% in 2024.
SowetanLIVE
More bachelors, distinctions in 2024 than in 2023
WATCH | Minister Gwarube announces 2024 matric results
Matric results music to Amapiano producer's ear
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos