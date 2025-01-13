News

SA's highest matric pass rate ever

Free State tops again with 91%

By Jeanette Chabalala - 13 January 2025 - 19:31
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube during the NSC Matric Results announcement in Johannesburg.
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube during the NSC Matric Results announcement in Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

SA national pass rate for the 2024 National Senior Certificate has increased from 82.9% in 2023 to 87.3% in 2024.

"This is the highest matric pass rate in the history of our country and should be a moment of great pride and celebration for all of us," she said minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday night during the 2024 matric results announcement in Joburg.

Free State is the best-performing province at 91%, increasing its pass rate from 89.0% in 2023.

KwaZulu-Natal came second with a pass rate of 89.5%, marking an increase of 3.2% from 2023. It is followed by Gauteng, which increased its pass rate from 85.4% in 2023 to 88.4% in 2024.

