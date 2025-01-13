"In particular and taking into consideration the massive disruptions of U19 World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and his Proteas tour to the West Indies, he has shown resilience, discipline and independence in having to complete some of his curriculum online with tutors or on his own."
Principal lauds Maphaka's effort with matric studies despite Proteas' busy schedule
Cricket ace toured with Proteas, and lived in India for IPL season
Image: SUPPLIED
Proteas left-arm quickie Kwena Maphaka, 18, showed resilience, discipline and independence in his matric exams despite his demanding international cricket career.
This is what the headmaster of St Stithians Boys’ College David du Toit said on Monday during the release of the Independent Examinations Board matric results. Kwena debuted for the Proteas senior team earlier this year during the Pakistan tour to the country. He became the youngest-ever player to join the senior team.
"We are very proud of Kwena’s achievements and his many good results in his final examinations," Du Toit said.
"In particular and taking into consideration the massive disruptions of U19 World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and his Proteas tour to the West Indies, he has shown resilience, discipline and independence in having to complete some of his curriculum online with tutors or on his own."
Last year, Kwena had to juggle studying for his final exams and also representing his team Mumbai Indians, at the IPL. According to the school, Kwena managed to obtain 70s in four subjects and an average of 67%.
Du Toit said the school was grateful to the staff who assisted Kwena in catching up on his work such that he could achieve his best possible results.
"What is truly remarkable about Kwena was his determination to continue to serve the school as a prefect, as a mentor to juniors, and as our first team hockey captain despite all of these external commitments and opportunities," Du Toit said.
He said while there were logistical challenges that came with him not being in the classroom, the teachers managed to overcome them by working online with Kwena, preparing work for him to do remotely and on his own.
Kwena also ran catch-up sessions when he was able to be back at school.
"The support that Kwena enjoyed from his mom and dad should not be understated as they consistently engaged with his teachers and with the school and did all they could to ensure that he could fulfil his cricket dreams whilst still maintaining the high academic standards he has always worked towards.
"We must also acknowledge the support of Cricket South Africa who always did their best to ensure that Kwena had tutors available, even on tour," Du Toit said.
SowetanLIVE
