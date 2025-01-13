About 337,158 pupils managed to achieve admission to bachelor studies in 2024 compared to 282,894 pupils in 2023.
According to the director-general in the department of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, this represents an increase of 53,812 pupils.
Mweli hosted a technical briefing ahead of the 2024 matric results announcement on Monday evening.
He also said there were 3,321 pupils with special needs who attained admission to bachelor studies in 2024 compared to 2,491 pupils in 2023.
In addition, there are 319,651 distinctions in 2024 compared to 253,785 in 2023.
He also said 2024 has seen an improvement across the ages.
"It has never been like this in the history of our education," he said.
More bachelors, distinctions in 2024 than in 2023
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
