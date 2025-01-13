‘Mbalula doesn’t arrange his transport’: ANC NEC member defends SG’s luxury yacht entrance

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Donald Selamolela has defended secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's luxurious mode of transport to Robben Island for the party's 113th birthday celebration in Cape Town.
The Sunday Times reported Mbalula arrived at Robben Island on a luxury yacht belonging to businessman Fernando Acafrao instead of the museum ferry, Sikhululekile, which transported other leaders.
Selamolela said Mbalula should not be criticised as he does not arrange his own transportation.
“The secretary-general does not arrange his own movements. Whatever he goes with is determined by the ANC. It would have been the ANC that arranged whatever means of transport Mbalula used,” Selamolela said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“Don't put it on Mbalula as he does not arrange his own movement when he is running the programme of the ANC. Put it on the ANC.”
Some ANC leaders were shocked when Mbalula showed up at the island in a luxury as the party has committed to eliminating glamour and luxury in its public campaigns as part of its renewal programme.
“Our people know the truth. Our people understand where we are, and our people understand there are those who are determined to tarnish the image of the ANC and its leaders,” Selamolela said.
He said Mbalula was separated from other leaders because he was expected to address programmes.
“Mbalula was scheduled to address a variety of programs together with national officials in Cape Town. For instance, he was expected to attend the Robben Island visit because the visit is very important to us. That is where we draw strength and reconnect with the determination of our forebearers when they were isolated, cutting them from the rope of freedom and democracy.
“It was important for the official to go there. Part of the programme was that he had to come and join me and other leaders. He also had to address other programmes on the same day.
“We didn't want him to be on a ferry that would take time. It is true it is expensive to use that type of transportation, but I must clarify that we have respect for our people and a commitment to ensuring our programme of reconnecting with our people is fulfilled.
“He was carrying an ANC mandate. He was expected to fulfil the ANC programme. We had to make a different arrangement for him to arrive on the island.”
TimesLIVE
‘Mbalula doesn’t arrange his transport’: ANC NEC member defends SG’s luxury yacht entrance
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Donald Selamolela has defended secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's luxurious mode of transport to Robben Island for the party's 113th birthday celebration in Cape Town.
The Sunday Times reported Mbalula arrived at Robben Island on a luxury yacht belonging to businessman Fernando Acafrao instead of the museum ferry, Sikhululekile, which transported other leaders.
Selamolela said Mbalula should not be criticised as he does not arrange his own transportation.
“The secretary-general does not arrange his own movements. Whatever he goes with is determined by the ANC. It would have been the ANC that arranged whatever means of transport Mbalula used,” Selamolela said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“Don't put it on Mbalula as he does not arrange his own movement when he is running the programme of the ANC. Put it on the ANC.”
Some ANC leaders were shocked when Mbalula showed up at the island in a luxury as the party has committed to eliminating glamour and luxury in its public campaigns as part of its renewal programme.
“Our people know the truth. Our people understand where we are, and our people understand there are those who are determined to tarnish the image of the ANC and its leaders,” Selamolela said.
He said Mbalula was separated from other leaders because he was expected to address programmes.
“Mbalula was scheduled to address a variety of programs together with national officials in Cape Town. For instance, he was expected to attend the Robben Island visit because the visit is very important to us. That is where we draw strength and reconnect with the determination of our forebearers when they were isolated, cutting them from the rope of freedom and democracy.
“It was important for the official to go there. Part of the programme was that he had to come and join me and other leaders. He also had to address other programmes on the same day.
“We didn't want him to be on a ferry that would take time. It is true it is expensive to use that type of transportation, but I must clarify that we have respect for our people and a commitment to ensuring our programme of reconnecting with our people is fulfilled.
“He was carrying an ANC mandate. He was expected to fulfil the ANC programme. We had to make a different arrangement for him to arrive on the island.”
TimesLIVE
ANC won't entertain Zuma's letter to be reinstated – Mbalula
LISTEN | ‘Men, you don’t own women’: ANC’s Mbalula slams GBV
WATCH | ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs media on full implementation of Bela Act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos