Matric results music to Amapiano producer's ear

Part-time Amapiano music producer Kali Selepe, 19, who achieved four distinctions in matric exams, says his results are a true reflection of what he invested throughout the year.
Kali from St Johns College in Joburg achieved distinctions in English, mathematics, dramatic arts, and life sciences.
Reflecting on the 2024 academic year hours before getting his results, Kali said matric taught him the skill to manage pressure.
“Matric was very good. I discovered myself learning more about how to deal with pressure. Matric is not that difficult because most of the things we did in grade 11 we did them in grade 12. It's just that grade 12 has more work. I also discovered my true friends who were there to help,” he said.
Kali told Sowetan that he was not anxious as he knew that he did well in his exams.
Despite having a dream of being an astronaut, he has been provincially accepted at Wits and the University of Cape Town to study philosophy.
“I like to speak about purpose in life. I want to understand why people behave the way they behave, why we do the things we do, why we believe in what we believe,” he said.
Kali advised the matric class of 2025to have a well-planned schedule that outlines their daily activities.
“I scheduled everything. I had a schedule to study and I had another for Netflix. This helps you to have time [to do things that need to be done]. It is also very important to also put time to relax,” he said.
In his spare time, Kali produces music and was still learning the craft. He circulated his beats among his buddies.
In June, Kali and his friend Kheyan Vallabh were named the 2024 Conrad Innovators in the international Conrad challenge after showcasing their TransMerc project.
The TransMerc project is a fast train system incorporating advanced quantum-locking technology enabling levitation.
