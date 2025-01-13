Gwarube, Mhaule praise top matric achievers for their resilience

“You are the top achievers of the class of 2024. This journey has been anything but easy. Many of you began your high school career in 2020, during the year of Covid-19.
“Schools were closed, traditional learning methods were disrupted, and resources were limited. Yet, despite these obstacles, you persevered.”
This is what basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said to 39 of SA’s top matric achievers this morning.
Both Gwarube and deputy minister Reginah Mhaule praised the pupils for their resilience and perseverance in overcoming challenges to reach the pinnacle of success.
Reflecting on the matriculants’ journey, Gwarube emphasised their determination in the face of uncertainty.
“I want to take you back to four and a half years ago when Covid-19 hit, and how petrified we all were. Yet, you entered high school in the midst of it all and demonstrated that challenges are not roadblocks but stepping stones to greatness.”
She announced that the department had adopted the protea flower as the theme for this year’s matric results, calling it a symbol of resilience.
“The protea flower survives harsh conditions and always comes back stronger. That is the story of the class of 2024 – strength in the face of adversity,” she said.
Mhaule echoed the same sentiments, saying the top achievers embodied the values of hard work and determination.
“Behind every top achiever is a story of resilience, sacrifice and commitment. As a nation, we affirm that honesty and perseverance have their rewards,” she said.
Mhaule also highlighted the importance of the learners’ accomplishments, calling them a testament to their focus and dedication.
“We do not doubt that when we urged you to put everything aside and focus, you listened. Your success is an affirmation of what can be achieved when effort meets opportunity,” she added.
Gwarube urged the pupils to continue investing in their futures, reminding them of the power of education in transforming lives.
“The world is your oyster. I want to see you flourish and do amazing things, not just within our borders, but globally. But more importantly, leave an impact. Leave people and places better than when you found them. That is what truly matters,” she said.
“The next chapter of South Africa’s story will be written by you, and I have every faith that it will be extraordinary.”
