Ekurhuleni metro cops seize illicit cigarettes, arrest two undocumented foreigners

By TIMESLIVE - 13 January 2025 - 18:20
Ekurhuleni metro cops confiscated these illicit cigarettes during a raid in Thembisa on Sunday.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers, working with other law enforcement agencies, arrested two Pakistani nationals aged 37 and 43 for possession of illicit cigarettes and transgression of immigration laws in Thembisa on Sunday. 

“EMPD specialised services officers received information about foreign nationals being in possession of illicit cigarettes at Moriting section in Thembisa,” City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said in a statement. 

He said officers visited their house and after being granted permission to search, uncovered four cartons of Remington Gold and two cartons of Sharp cigarettes.

“Officers immediately confiscated the illicit cigarettes and requested to see their passports, which they both failed to produce. One of the suspects offered officers R500 in cash as a bribe to evade arrest.  

“Officers placed the two Pakistani nationals under arrest while escorting them to the Thembisa SAPS to be detained. The seized illicit cigarettes and cash were booked at the same police station.” 

