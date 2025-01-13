"My teacher told me three days ago that I would get invited to the breakfast [with the minister], I didn't believe it until I got the call, everyone was happy for me at home," said the 20-year-old.
Kabelo hopes to study either law, civic psychology or business management and has applied at Wits and University of Limpopo.
Kwazi Sitsheke from Tutor Ndamase SSS in Eastern Cape said he had not expected to meet the minister or being one of the top achievers.
"The entire experience is still a dream to me. The journey to here... the exams were a bit difficult and it required a lot of determination, especially considering the exam papers were entirely different from the ones we would practice with, so it was different from what I was used to when I went into the [exam] hall but I pushed and here I am.
"My plans are to study engineering, I like the mathematics and physical science aspect of it. I plan to expand the mathematics even further if possible, maybe even become a mathematical scholar. I have applied to UCT and the University of Western Cape, but I hope to study at UCT," said 18-year-old Kwazi.
SowetanLIVE
Disabled duo among SA's top matric achievers
Image: Veli Nhlapo
As someone living with brittle bone disease [a genetic disease that causes bones to be weak and break easily], Malwandla Baloyi's life is one that is characterised by severe pain to the point that the teenager would sometimes miss classes.
This is why the 17-year-old girl from the Pretoria New Hope School was shocked when she found out that she is one of SA's top matriculants despite all her challenges.
Malwandla lives in constant pain due to her debilitating disease, but that did not stop her from focusing on her studies and becoming one of the country's top achievers.
"My disability was one of the challenges. I have brittle bone, so in seasons like winter my bones become painful.
"I also have scoliosis (a spinal deformity that causes an abnormal sideways curve of the spine), so my back hurts a lot. Those pains were a challenge for me and I missed out on a number of school days," said Malwandla.
She said she was shocked when she received a call to being part of the top achievers' breakfast meeting with basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday.
"It is so overwhelming because I worked so hard and it feels nice to be here. I am still shocked. .
"I plan on studying psychology, I got conditionally accepted at Stellenbosch, Wits and University of Pretoria but I want to go to Stellenbosch ... and my goal is to get a doctorate," Malwandla said from the ceremony.
While many matriculants are stressing about their exam results and how will they fare on Tuesday, Kabelo Kekana from Rivoni School for the Blind at Njakanjaka village in Limpopo said preparing for his exams was a breeze.
"While others were studying and stressing, I already knew what was expected of us as matriculants. I didn't let my disability get on the way ... I wanted to prove that I was capable of passing with flying colours. But still, as much as I knew I'd make it, I still couldn't believe it [when he got the results and was invited to join the minister]."
Just like Malwandla, Kabelo said he had no idea that he was one of the country's top achievers and didn't believe it when his teacher told him three days ago.
SowetanLIVE
