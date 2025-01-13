The inquiry focused on two features and practices within the fresh produce markets.
The scope of the inquiry focused on five fruits – apples, citrus (particularly oranges and soft citrus), bananas, pears and table grapes; and six vegetables – potatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and spinach.
Ratshisusu said the absence of clear pricing for fresh produce based on weight, such as per kilogram, undermines fair competition.
“Retailers, namely Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, the SPAR Group, Food Lover’s Market and Massmart, must display pricing on a per 100 gram basis. The weight price should be displayed in such a manner that a consumer can easily identify,” he said.
The inquiry also highlighted the limited access of small and emerging farmers to formal retail channels, national fresh produce markets and concerns of slow transformation among fresh produce market agents.
SowetanLIVE
Competition Commision orders retailers to price fresh produce on per 100g basis
Absence of clear pricing undermines fair competition
Image: Supplied
The Competition Commission says retailers must display prices of fruits and vegetables on a per-100-gram basis to allow consumers to compare prices across different shops.
According to deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu, the implementation should be done within 12 months. This after their investigation revealed that the majority of prices between retailers are not comparable.
“This is mainly because prices are presented on per unit basis, and these units are varied across the different supermarkets. For instance, one retailer may sell tomatoes in 3kg bags while another opts for a 1kg or 3.5kg bag. An accurate price comparison by a consumer on a like-for like-basis is, as a result, more difficult,” said Ratshisusu.
The fresh produce market inquiry commenced in March 2023 and its main objective was to investigate any competition concerns or market distortions that may exist in the market for fresh produce in SA.
The inquiry focused on two features and practices within the fresh produce markets.
The scope of the inquiry focused on five fruits – apples, citrus (particularly oranges and soft citrus), bananas, pears and table grapes; and six vegetables – potatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and spinach.
Ratshisusu said the absence of clear pricing for fresh produce based on weight, such as per kilogram, undermines fair competition.
“Retailers, namely Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, the SPAR Group, Food Lover’s Market and Massmart, must display pricing on a per 100 gram basis. The weight price should be displayed in such a manner that a consumer can easily identify,” he said.
The inquiry also highlighted the limited access of small and emerging farmers to formal retail channels, national fresh produce markets and concerns of slow transformation among fresh produce market agents.
SowetanLIVE
Food prices remain high, Competition Commission's latest report shows
Takealot bets on townships to fend off global rivals in SA
Avoid impulsive buying on Black Friday – Ombud
SOWETAN SAYS | Retail can help restrain food prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos