Balobedu prince says president overlooked custom by endorsing his sister
Royal family sidelined in endorsing Masanalabo as queen – Lekukela
Image: Kopano Tlape
The Modjadji Royal Council has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of Princess Masalanabo Modjadji as the next Rain Queen of Balobedu nation saying he did so without informing or consulting the core royal family members.
The council is led by Prince Lekukela Modjadji, Masalanabo's elder brother and contender for the throne.
Speaking to the media yesterday at Khetlhakoni outside Modjadjiskloof, Prince Lekukela, said the council learned about Queen Masalanabo' s recognition through the media.
"The royal family along with myself were made aware of the decision to recognise my younger sister Princess Masalanabo as an heir to our mother’s throne through social media. This decision was neither communicated to us formally nor did the government have any formal engagements with us to furnish us with reasons for this decision.
"The decision has left the royal family and the entire Balobedu nation confused," he said.
"The endorsement of Princess Masalanabo without engaging the royal family challenges the mutual respect essential for coexistence within the government and our royal family."
On December 13, President Ramaphosa announced that he had taken a decision to recognise Masalanabo as the next Rain Queen of the Balobedu.
Ramaphosa indicated that his announcement was prompted by Masanalabo turning 18. The Presidency statement read: "The Queen has now turned 18 and ascends the throne as Queen Modjadji VII of Balobedu nation. In accordance with Section 12(8)(a) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019, as soon as the successor to the position of a queen/king ceases to be a minor, the rightful successor must be recognised by the President as the queen/king. A certificate of recognition must be issued after her/his name has been published in the Gazette."
Lekukela said he and other royals are disappointed by the manner the government "overlooked our customs and traditions in identifying an heir to my mother’s throne"
"And further, has disregarded the royal family’s decision which was formally communicated to the government in April of 2021."
In 2021, the council identified Lekukela as the next heir to the throne. This is after the council, then led by Regent Prince Mpapatla Modjadji, started litigating former ANC chief whip Prof Mathole Motshekga over the custody of Princess Masalanabo.
Ramaphosa's announcement is seen as a dividing wedge between the siblings who are now fighting for the throne.
"I am not at war with my younger sister, nor do I wish for us to have any animosity towards one another despite the efforts of those who are driving a wedge between us.
I can only implore my younger sister to be sober and come back home so that we deal with our mother ‘s legacy accordingly and in the right way, "said Prince Lekukela.
Prince Lekukela added that Prof Motshekga is not a member of and never will be a member of the royal family, he should respect their affairs and stay out of family’s affairs.
"I was given my mother's documents and effects, and in those documents, I retrieved a letter in which she addressed Prof Motshekga, and requested Prof Mathole Motshekga to stay out of our family’s affairs," Lekukela said.
Motshekga was not immediately available for comment at the time of going print.
Insiders linked to Masalanabo told Sowetan that plans were afoot to inaugurate her as the Rain Queen in March this year.
"The plans are very far and we are busy asking philanthropists and donors to contribute to the the success of the inauguration. We are going ahead, we thank the president for recognising Princess Masalanabo," said the source.
