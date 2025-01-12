Three men to appear in court for 'human trafficking' after 26 Ethiopians rescued from Joburg home

Three men arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring after Gauteng Hawks rescued 26 Ethiopian nationals at a Sandringham home will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.
A joint team comprising the Hawks, Sandringham police, departments of home affairs and social development and an Ethiopian interpreter raided the house in Luster Road on Thursday after a tip-off from a neighbour. This led to the discovery of 15 undocumented nationals — found naked — in the house and 11 near the property. Dozens of others had escaped.
One of the victims was identified as a victim of a kidnapping case reported in Benoni in November. The suspects allegedly demanded a ransom of R180,000.
“On arrival, they found 15 naked individuals, suspected to be Ethiopian nationals, held captive inside the house. Another 11 victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase.
He said a preliminary investigation by the joint team revealed the victims broke a window and burglar bars and escaped. He said a few were rounded up in the area close to the crime scene while others fled.
On Sunday, police said the three suspects were charged for their alleged involvement in trafficking in people, kidnapping, extortion and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Three more victims were interviewed with the assistance of an Ethiopian interpreter and it was established that they evidently came to the country willingly.
The interpreter will be aided by three additional interpreters from the Ethiopian Embassy to complete the statement-taking process on Monday.
The suspects who will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday will face charges related to the Benoni kidnapping case. Additional charges of human trafficking or smuggling will be finalised after all victims have been interviewed.
Provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa welcomed the breakthrough in this case as a “testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders in combating trafficking and smuggling of migrants and related crimes”.
TimesLIVE
Three men to appear in court for 'human trafficking' after 26 Ethiopians rescued from Joburg home
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Three men arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring after Gauteng Hawks rescued 26 Ethiopian nationals at a Sandringham home will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.
A joint team comprising the Hawks, Sandringham police, departments of home affairs and social development and an Ethiopian interpreter raided the house in Luster Road on Thursday after a tip-off from a neighbour. This led to the discovery of 15 undocumented nationals — found naked — in the house and 11 near the property. Dozens of others had escaped.
One of the victims was identified as a victim of a kidnapping case reported in Benoni in November. The suspects allegedly demanded a ransom of R180,000.
“On arrival, they found 15 naked individuals, suspected to be Ethiopian nationals, held captive inside the house. Another 11 victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase.
He said a preliminary investigation by the joint team revealed the victims broke a window and burglar bars and escaped. He said a few were rounded up in the area close to the crime scene while others fled.
On Sunday, police said the three suspects were charged for their alleged involvement in trafficking in people, kidnapping, extortion and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Three more victims were interviewed with the assistance of an Ethiopian interpreter and it was established that they evidently came to the country willingly.
The interpreter will be aided by three additional interpreters from the Ethiopian Embassy to complete the statement-taking process on Monday.
The suspects who will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday will face charges related to the Benoni kidnapping case. Additional charges of human trafficking or smuggling will be finalised after all victims have been interviewed.
Provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa welcomed the breakthrough in this case as a “testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders in combating trafficking and smuggling of migrants and related crimes”.
TimesLIVE
26 Human trafficking victims escape naked from Johannesburg house
Taxi driver allegedly trying to smuggle 25 undocumented immigrants nabbed
Judgment in human trafficking case set for next year
Brazil halts work visas for BYD after trafficking claims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos