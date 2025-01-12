Price of uniforms, stationery shocks parents

However, Moeng said she had not expected to spend so much for her first grader.
“I am not going to lie, the experience that comes with the excitement of buying a school uniform for your first child and doing fittings is great, but the uniform and stationery is expensive. How do you explain buying a tunic for child in grade one for R450,” the Soweto woman asked.
“I had R 2,500 and that wasn’t enough. The school told us the white takkies for sports are R300, but when I got to the store they were R330. On stationery, including textbooks, I spent R1,975,” said Moeng.
Another shocker for Moeng was finding out that she would have to part with R700 for a pair of tracksuits for her little girl.
“I had the shock of my life and it looks like this will be my first and last child. I had planned from January 2024 and bought some items in December, and never thought I would go beyond my budget and still have to ensure she has lunch box as well.”
Boitumelo Taunyane was another parents scrambling around for bargains ahead of the school reopening on Wednesday.
Taunyane, who was trying to find shoes for her son who will be in grade 11 this year, said she was not happy that the prize of school shoes shot up by almost 100%.
“I just spent R500 on school shoes alone, I’m not OK. I wasn’t expecting the prices to go up this high. I went for a different brand, a cheaper one because he was wearing Toughees and I just couldn’t afford them any more,” she said.
Meanwhile Nokuthula Sibanyoni, whose one child is going to Grade 10 and another to matric, said she has to spend R600 on a pair of trousers and a jersey for one child. She had to spend more because the matriculant has a different uniform.
“I have to spend close to R1,200 for the one doing matric, meaning a T-shirt, matric jacket, tie and a cardigan. Uniform is expensive and it gets worse when you must consider university the coming year,” Sibanyoni vented.
For Klipspruit West's Michelle Joseph, the prices hikes were unbelievable.
“I think everything this year just went up with R40, R70, not even a R20. Our government says our economy is better, but I don't see it at all,” said Joseph.
Joseph also mentioned how her sister's was expected to buy dishwashing liquid and 48 toilet rolls for her daughter who will be starting grade 1.
Price of uniforms, stationery shocks parents
Jump in prices 'unbelievable'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A Gauteng mother whose only child will be starting grade 1 says the high cost of purchasing a school uniform and stationery has shocked her.
Morongwa Moeng, 34, was one of many parents rushing to buy what is needed for their children in preparation for the 2025 academic year.
However, Moeng said she had not expected to spend so much for her first grader.
“I am not going to lie, the experience that comes with the excitement of buying a school uniform for your first child and doing fittings is great, but the uniform and stationery is expensive. How do you explain buying a tunic for child in grade one for R450,” the Soweto woman asked.
“I had R 2,500 and that wasn’t enough. The school told us the white takkies for sports are R300, but when I got to the store they were R330. On stationery, including textbooks, I spent R1,975,” said Moeng.
Another shocker for Moeng was finding out that she would have to part with R700 for a pair of tracksuits for her little girl.
“I had the shock of my life and it looks like this will be my first and last child. I had planned from January 2024 and bought some items in December, and never thought I would go beyond my budget and still have to ensure she has lunch box as well.”
Boitumelo Taunyane was another parents scrambling around for bargains ahead of the school reopening on Wednesday.
Taunyane, who was trying to find shoes for her son who will be in grade 11 this year, said she was not happy that the prize of school shoes shot up by almost 100%.
“I just spent R500 on school shoes alone, I’m not OK. I wasn’t expecting the prices to go up this high. I went for a different brand, a cheaper one because he was wearing Toughees and I just couldn’t afford them any more,” she said.
Meanwhile Nokuthula Sibanyoni, whose one child is going to Grade 10 and another to matric, said she has to spend R600 on a pair of trousers and a jersey for one child. She had to spend more because the matriculant has a different uniform.
“I have to spend close to R1,200 for the one doing matric, meaning a T-shirt, matric jacket, tie and a cardigan. Uniform is expensive and it gets worse when you must consider university the coming year,” Sibanyoni vented.
For Klipspruit West's Michelle Joseph, the prices hikes were unbelievable.
“I think everything this year just went up with R40, R70, not even a R20. Our government says our economy is better, but I don't see it at all,” said Joseph.
Joseph also mentioned how her sister's was expected to buy dishwashing liquid and 48 toilet rolls for her daughter who will be starting grade 1.
Over 7,000 learners yet to be placed in Mpumalanga
Dept opposes matric cheats' quest for release of 2022 results
Kwena not stressed by matric results as ‘there’s cricket to be played’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos