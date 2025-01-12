MEC Cathy Dlamini said the contributing factors were the high demand for English medium, especially in fastest growing towns as most people move there for economic reasons with their families.
Over 7,000 learners yet to be placed in Mpumalanga
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
Frustration is mounting on parents of learners heading to grade 1 and grade 8 in Mpumalanga as more than 7,000 learners are yet to be placed.
The Mpumalanga department of education has blamed among other things late applications and some parents applying for schools that are far from their residential areas.
The department revealed that they have 7,924 unplaced grade 1 and grade 8 learners, whose placements they promised to prioritise.
MEC Cathy Dlamini said the contributing factors were the high demand for English medium, especially in fastest growing towns as most people move there for economic reasons with their families.
Dlamini said the department's priority was to place the grade 1s and 8 by time schools reopen on Wednesday.
“Our officials and schools management teams are busy placing learners in different schools,” said Dlamini.
“We have noted a high demand for English medium classes in the fast-growing towns caused by an increase in the migration rate from rural to urban areas due to job opportunities.
“There is also an increase of applications from parents who are unable to afford fees in independent schools, therefore seeking admission to ordinary public schools, particularly in former Model C schools.
“Furthermore, some parents in some cases refuse placement in schools that have available space. Other parents do not apply on time for admission.
“All these factors place tremendous pressure on the department, particularly in urban areas where schools are oversubscribed,” said Dlamini.
She requested parents to work collaboratively with schools and the department to ensure that the best interest of learners is always upheld.
“We are also making a call to parents to consider registering their children in schools within their residential or feeder area. This is because the curriculum offerings in all our schools are the same and of high quality. This will further mitigate several challenges including those related to transportation and attendance of school activities,” said Dlamini.
Unplace learners according to the district in Mpumalanga:
Bohlabela: 1,972
Ehlanzeni: 743
Gert Sibande: 1,862
Nkangala: 3,347
