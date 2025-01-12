News

Man turns in brother after body of girl found in shallow grave

By TIMESLIVE - 12 January 2025 - 12:35
The body of a 16-year-old girl was found wrapped in a blanket and buried in a shallow grave in the North West in another GBV-related incident
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

North West police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was turned in by his brother after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in a shallow grave on Friday.

Pudimoe police were informed of possible murder on Friday after a man reportedly heard a woman crying from a neighbour's place on Thursday night.

The neighbour and a friend were seen on Friday morning pushing a wheelbarrow with something inside.

“A search operation conducted on the basis of the allegations led the police and members of the community to what looked like a shallow grave where a wheelbarrow and a spade were also found next to a stream in Matlhako 2 village,” said North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone. 

He said an exhumation led to the discovery of a body wrapped with a blanket and positively identified by an uncle as that of Boingotlo Makaota, of Matlhako 2 village.

A preliminary investigation revealed the body had visible wounds to the head and bruises to the thighs and legs.

Further investigation was conducted at the suspect's place where the victim's clothes were found. The suspect was not present while the man who was seen in his company was taken in for questioning.

The suspect was handed over to police by his brother on Saturday evening.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said the incident was yet another brutal gender-based violence related incident that should have been prevented through active citizenry and community vigilance.

TimesLIVE

