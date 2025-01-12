The Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo, which was closed after two nurses were robbed and raped at gunpoint during the early hours of Friday,, will reopen on Monday morning, with after-hours services suspended indefinitely.
Limpopo clinic to reopen after brutal rape attack on nurses
After-hours services at Ga-Chuene Clinic suspended 'indefinitely' after gunman rapes two nurses
Image: 123RF
The Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo, which was closed after two nurses were robbed and raped at gunpoint during the early hours of Friday,, will reopen on Monday morning, with after-hours services suspended indefinitely.
This is due to the intervention of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) which called for the security company employed to protect the clinic to be called to account and the Limpopo health department to ensure counselling services are provided for clinic staff.
Denosa Limpopo secretary Jacob Molopo said the organisation was “shocked and devastated” by the incident and believed it to be a reversal of progress made in stepping up security for vulnerable nurses.
“We have met with the health department and asked that the affected nurses be given all the support they need, both physically at the hospital and whatever counselling they need,” Molopo said.
He said the clinic was immediately closed for staff, particularly the colleagues of the two women, to receive psychosocial support.
Molopo said they were also calling for the security company to be held accountable for the attack. The attacker is alleged to have tied security guards up and then entered the clinic, where he attacked the women.
He robbed them of their belongings and forced them into nearby bushes where he ordered them to strip before raping them.
“The man who came in knew his way around the clinic, so he probably lives in the area. We are calling on the community or anyone who knows anything about him to report this to the police,” Molopo said.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Col Thembi Hadebe has assembled a multidisciplinary team to fast-track the investigation and a case of business robbery, kidnapping and rape has been opened.
