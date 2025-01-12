News

Husband hands himself over to cops over fatal shooting in suspected affair

By TIMESLIVE - 12 January 2025 - 09:30
A Limpopo man handed himself over to police in connection with the death of a man suspected to be having an affair with his wife
A Limpopo man handed himself over to police in connection with the death of a man suspected to be having an affair with his wife
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Limpopo police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the death of a 30-year-old male he allegedly suspected was having an affair with his wife.

The shooting occurred at Sofaya Village in the Maake policing area on Saturday at about 3.15am. 

Police said the suspect and his wife allegedly had a fight over the suspected affair and they went to the victim's home. When he opened the door, he was shot and collapsed.

Paramedics and police were called but he was declared dead at the scene.

The husband handed himself to police at the Maruleng satellite police station and his firearm was confiscated.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and encouraged couples to resolve their issues amicably.

The husband is expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

Park Station police officer accused of murder granted R5,000 bail

A police constable stationed at Johannesburg's Park Station who is accused of killing a civilian with his service pistol on December 26 was granted ...
News
5 days ago

Case against cop accused of killing his girlfriend postponed to next week

The court case of a 42-year-old Eldorado Park police officer who allegedly killed his girlfriend with his service pistol in the early hours of Boxing ...
News
1 week ago

25-year-old man killed in dispute over parking in KZN

A dispute over parking claimed the life of a 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man on Saturday afternoon in Verulam, north of Durban.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ANC January 8 Statement
Meet the Winner of White Star’s Miss Soweto 2025!