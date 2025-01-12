News

Healthy baby boy delivered by staff in KZN shopping mall bathroom

By TIMESLIVE - 12 January 2025 - 11:22
Hayfields shopping centre staff delivered a baby boy when a shopper went into labour on Sunday
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

Quick thinking from a group of Pietermaritzburg mall employees resulted in a happy ending when a shopper went into labour on Sunday.

Mi7 Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to a shopping centre in Hayfields, Pietermaritzburg, after reports of a woman going into labour.

“On arrival, they found the baby had already been delivered. This was thanks to several heroic staff members from various stores at the shopping centre who banded together to assist the mum.

“The healthy baby boy was delivered in the washrooms — with staff even managing to unwrap the umbilical cord from around his neck, potentially saving the infant's life. Mi7 medics worked quickly to assess both the mother and her newborn, and carried out the final stages of the birth process, before they were taken to hospital for further care.”

Both mother and child are in good health. 

“To all those staff who selflessly stepped in to help during this extraordinary moment, your quick thinking, compassion and bravery made a profound difference and ensured a safe outcome for both mother and baby,” Mi7 said.

