WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers ANC's January 8 statement

By TimesLIVE - 11 January 2025 - 12:00

Courtesy of SABC

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday deliver the January 8 statement at Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The party is celebrating its 113th birthday in a modest fashion this year, with the stadium being a 2,000-seater arena which is expected to host more than 20,000 ANC supporters from across the city. 

8 hours ago

1 day ago

2 days ago

