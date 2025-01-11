News

'I love you all': EFF's Ndlozi thanks 'the people's party' as he leaves people guessing about his next move

By Rethabile Radebe - 11 January 2025 - 12:55
EFF commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Fondly referred to as “the people's bae”, outgoing EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left people guessing about his next move when he thanked the EFF after his resignation from parliament.

Ndlozi took to social media on Friday evening saying: “Sibonge umbutho wabantu. Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya (I thank the people's party. I love you all).”

In a move that was anticipated by a number of political pundits, the red berets released a statement on Thursday announcing his resignation as an MP.

Some have called on Ndlozi to discontinue his membership of the party as it seems his relations with party leader Julius Malema are strained.

After the resignation of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu last August, Malema went on a rant, chastising party members for not pledging allegiance to the party. 

