Bail application for terror financing suspect to continue next week

By TimesLIVE - 11 January 2025 - 09:30
Ziyadh Hoorzook in court on Monday.
Image: X. RSA_CSJ

The bail application of Ziyahd Hoorzook, accused of terror financing, will continue in the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday. 

Hoorzook, 35, faces multiple charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act. Additional charges include contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and the Firearms Control Act for failing to secure firearms in the prescribed manner. 

“During court proceedings, it emerged that on November 30 2017, Hoorzook allegedly transferred R11,500 in cryptocurrency to a bitcoin account.

“Investigations revealed that this transaction was linked to foreign military assistance provided to an organisation alleged to be involved in terrorist activities,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said. 

On October 3 2024, police searched his house in Sandton, where they discovered two licensed firearms that were not secured in a safe as required by law.

Hoorzook was arrested on January 3 and has remained in custody since. 

