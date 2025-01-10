News

WATCH | Funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu

By TimesLIVE - 10 January 2025 - 10:06

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu is under way at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. 

