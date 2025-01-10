Two nurses working at Chuene Clinic outside Polokwane were allegedly abducted and raped by an assailant in the early hours of Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said at 12.30am the suspect entered the premises through a guardroom where three security guards were on duty.
He tied up two of the three guards and took the female guard to enter the clinic. He found two nurses, aged 47 and 28, robbed them of their cellphones and took them to the nearby bushes, leaving the female guard behind.
“He instructed them to undress, sexually assaulted them and fled the scene. The nurses walked back to the clinic and were transferred to hospital for treatment,” said Mashaba.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered an investigation team to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrator to book.
TimesLIVE
Two nurses allegedly raped while on duty in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
