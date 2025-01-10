News

Kwena not stressed by matric results as ‘there’s cricket to be played’

Cricketer admits it was tough juggling school and sport

10 January 2025 - 07:50
Koena Mashale Journalist
Enock Nkwe and Kwena Maphaka during the South Africa U19 men's cricket team capping ceremony at high Performance Centre on January 12, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Enock Nkwe and Kwena Maphaka during the South Africa U19 men's cricket team capping ceremony at high Performance Centre on January 12, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren

Proteas left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, 18, who made his international debut last week, is unfazed by the matric results as his focus is on cricket.   

“I’m not focused too much on my results at the moment because there’s cricket to be played,” he told Sowetan.

“Of course, the day before the results come out, I might stress a little, but it’s one of those things where you’ve done all you can and can’t change the outcome.

The results will be announced on Tuesday next week.

Maphaka entered his grade 12 last year with the immense pressure of balancing his academics and his cricketing commitments on a global stage. In 2024, he not only had to study for his final exams but also had to represent his team, Mumbai Indians, at the Indian Premier League (IPL). “It was tough to juggle,” he admitted.

“The whole of 2024 was about finding a rhythm between playing cricket and keeping up with schoolwork. With meticulous planning and a lot of tutoring, I was able to get through it.” 

Despite his best efforts, Maphaka acknowledged that his IPL performances didn’t meet his expectations. “It wasn’t great at all,” he said.

“I went there wanting to perform at my best but things didn’t work out the way I had hoped. It was frustrating, but I learnt a lot from the experience. Speaking to experienced players who’ve been in similar situations really helped me process it. Their advice taught me how to handle challenges and move forward.” 

Kwena Maphaka
Kwena Maphaka
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Support from his coaches also played a pivotal role in ensuring he didn’t feel overwhelmed. “My coaches were understanding. They let me prioritise school when I needed to, allowing me to train during breaks or when I had free time. For them, the main thing was that I finish matric successfully so I could give my undivided attention to cricket afterward,” he said. 

While cricket is his passion, Kwena said his other options included tennis.  “I was scouted by a US talent agent who wanted me to train for a few years and then play college tennis in the States. It was a serious consideration, but cricket just progressed so much faster than I expected. In the end, it kind of chose me,” he said. 

Maphaka said he was taken by surprise when he received the call to join the Proteas last year, ahead of the Pakistan Test in Newlands, Cape Town, on January 3. “I was completely surprised. My parents and older brother were there to watch me play,” he shared.

In his debut, in which he took three scalps off 90 runs from his bowling, Maphaka became the youngest cricketer to play for the Proteas senior team.

For Maphaka , Test cricket, which is played over five days, represents the pinnacle of the sport.

Fun Facts about Kwena Maphaka : 

  • After a game he enjoys spaghetti and meatballs or lambchops. 
  • He was born and raised in Joburg and his parents are from Ga-Ramongwana in Limpopo.
  • When he isn’t playing cricket, he loves reading and he currently reading the biography of (NBA player) LeBron James.
  • He also loves music and is considering a career in deejaying should cricket fail. 
  • His pre-game ritual involves him either being the first or last player to step on and off the field, and tapping his right foot three times when crossing the boundary rope.

SowetaLIVE

SOWETAN SAYS | A year filled with triumph and despair

This was a historic year for SA on many levels.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Champion Walaza turns down offers from US colleges

School pupil Bayanda Walaza plans to stick with his coach and his uniquely strange running style when he goes to the University of Pretoria next ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Meet the Winner of White Star’s Miss Soweto 2025!
FORTUNER CHALLENGE 2025