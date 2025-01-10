Proteas left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, 18, who made his international debut last week, is unfazed by the matric results as his focus is on cricket.
“I’m not focused too much on my results at the moment because there’s cricket to be played,” he told Sowetan.
“Of course, the day before the results come out, I might stress a little, but it’s one of those things where you’ve done all you can and can’t change the outcome.
The results will be announced on Tuesday next week.
Maphaka entered his grade 12 last year with the immense pressure of balancing his academics and his cricketing commitments on a global stage. In 2024, he not only had to study for his final exams but also had to represent his team, Mumbai Indians, at the Indian Premier League (IPL). “It was tough to juggle,” he admitted.
“The whole of 2024 was about finding a rhythm between playing cricket and keeping up with schoolwork. With meticulous planning and a lot of tutoring, I was able to get through it.”
Despite his best efforts, Maphaka acknowledged that his IPL performances didn’t meet his expectations. “It wasn’t great at all,” he said.
“I went there wanting to perform at my best but things didn’t work out the way I had hoped. It was frustrating, but I learnt a lot from the experience. Speaking to experienced players who’ve been in similar situations really helped me process it. Their advice taught me how to handle challenges and move forward.”
Kwena not stressed by matric results as ‘there’s cricket to be played’
Cricketer admits it was tough juggling school and sport
Image: Lee Warren
Proteas left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, 18, who made his international debut last week, is unfazed by the matric results as his focus is on cricket.
“I’m not focused too much on my results at the moment because there’s cricket to be played,” he told Sowetan.
“Of course, the day before the results come out, I might stress a little, but it’s one of those things where you’ve done all you can and can’t change the outcome.
The results will be announced on Tuesday next week.
Maphaka entered his grade 12 last year with the immense pressure of balancing his academics and his cricketing commitments on a global stage. In 2024, he not only had to study for his final exams but also had to represent his team, Mumbai Indians, at the Indian Premier League (IPL). “It was tough to juggle,” he admitted.
“The whole of 2024 was about finding a rhythm between playing cricket and keeping up with schoolwork. With meticulous planning and a lot of tutoring, I was able to get through it.”
Despite his best efforts, Maphaka acknowledged that his IPL performances didn’t meet his expectations. “It wasn’t great at all,” he said.
“I went there wanting to perform at my best but things didn’t work out the way I had hoped. It was frustrating, but I learnt a lot from the experience. Speaking to experienced players who’ve been in similar situations really helped me process it. Their advice taught me how to handle challenges and move forward.”
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Support from his coaches also played a pivotal role in ensuring he didn’t feel overwhelmed. “My coaches were understanding. They let me prioritise school when I needed to, allowing me to train during breaks or when I had free time. For them, the main thing was that I finish matric successfully so I could give my undivided attention to cricket afterward,” he said.
While cricket is his passion, Kwena said his other options included tennis. “I was scouted by a US talent agent who wanted me to train for a few years and then play college tennis in the States. It was a serious consideration, but cricket just progressed so much faster than I expected. In the end, it kind of chose me,” he said.
Maphaka said he was taken by surprise when he received the call to join the Proteas last year, ahead of the Pakistan Test in Newlands, Cape Town, on January 3. “I was completely surprised. My parents and older brother were there to watch me play,” he shared.
In his debut, in which he took three scalps off 90 runs from his bowling, Maphaka became the youngest cricketer to play for the Proteas senior team.
For Maphaka , Test cricket, which is played over five days, represents the pinnacle of the sport.
Fun Facts about Kwena Maphaka :
SowetaLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | A year filled with triumph and despair
Champion Walaza turns down offers from US colleges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos