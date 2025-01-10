Alberts said on January 5 there was an urgent “stakeholder meeting” called by mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe and attended by senior politicians and officials including police minister Senzo Mchunu and representatives of the mining company.
Government to begin a rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears
On Thursday the illegal miners said there were 109 dead bodies at the bottom of shafts 10 and 11
Image: Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee
The government will begin a rescue operation at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein, the Pretoria high court heard on Friday, after it emerged on Thursday that there were 109 dead bodies in shafts 10 and 11 of the mine.
The operation would get under way “hopefully as soon as this weekend”, said Pieter Alberts, chief director for legal services at the mineral resources and energy department, in an affidavit to court.
He said the Minerals Council of South Africa (which used to be the Chamber of Mines) had “graciously agreed to contribute to the substantial costs” of the rescue — estimated to be about R12m.
Alberts said an access road for the crane that will lift the miners to safety still needed to be completed, which may take another two days. “The heavy rain has not made things easier,” he said. The crane would work in 10-hour shifts, lifting people in small groups, said government counsel Cassie Badenhorst SC in court.
A desperate handwritten letter from the miners was received on Thursday asking for face masks because of the smell, and Jeyes fluid “to wash away the maggots that’s on the bodies”, said Lawyers For Human Rights’ (LHR) counsel Anna-Marie de Vos SC in court on Friday.
LHR approached the court urgently late on Thursday night and the application was heard on Friday morning. The illegal miners, fearing arrest, are trapped underground, unable to get out without being assisted.
In court papers to the Constitutional Court in December, miners’ community organisation Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) said the police were directly responsible for the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded at shafts 10 and 11.
Operation Vala Umgodi was intended to combat illegal and illicit mining but it was based on a “fatally flawed” assumption: that shafts 10 and 11 were linked to the Margaret shaft, which provided a viable exit for the miners, said Macua. Instead, there was no link between the Margaret shaft and the two shafts where the miners are now trapped.
Macua has gone to the Constitutional Court, which is treating the case urgently, but each day that passes poses more risk for the miners, said De Vos on Friday. Pretoria judge Ronel Tolmay said this matter should have long been resolved and, “if we have a grain of humanity”, the parties would not leave court without some sort of resolution.
It emerged in the court papers that the government had been in a war of words with Buffelsfontein Gold Mine about who was liable to bear the R12m costs of the rescue.
