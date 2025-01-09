Disease institute calls for calm amid reported HMPV cases in China

People who are at risk of the virus are infants under six months (specifically those who are born prematurely), older people, people with comorbidities such as chronic lung and heart disease, those with conditions that affect the immune system (such as HIV) and people with diabetes. They are at increased risk of developing severe illness.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there is no need to panic about the reported cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.
“This commonly occurring virus causes respiratory illness and is in the same family of viruses as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),” the NICD said on Thursday. It said HMPV was detected all year round in South Africa as one of the regular seasonal respiratory viruses.
The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, much like RSV and influenza. HMPV is mostly associated with mild upper respiratory tract symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache and possibly fever. In most cases, these symptoms resolve within a few days.
The NICD said in some instances, HMPV may also cause infection in the lower respiratory tract (bronchitis/bronchiolitis or pneumonia).
People who are at risk of the virus are infants under six months (specifically those who are born prematurely), older people, people with comorbidities such as chronic lung and heart disease, those with conditions that affect the immune system (such as HIV) and people with diabetes. They are at increased risk of developing severe illness.
“As with most respiratory viral illnesses, there is no specific treatment for HMPV. Treatment of mild illness would include symptomatic relief (rest, medicines for pain and fever).
“People should also remain at home while ill to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses (the same advice is given for influenza).”
It said should symptoms not resolve within three to five days or become severe (difficulty breathing, fever not settling), people should seek care at a clinic or general practitioner.
The NICD said there was also a combination vaccine (for HMPV and RSV) in development.
“These will likely be available in the next few years. In case of an outbreak, the NICD has robust surveillance systems across South Africa which will be able to detect an increase in respiratory pathogen circulation, and our laboratory has the capability to test for HMPV and other respiratory viruses.”
