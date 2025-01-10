The DA has accused the ANC of misleading the public about its decision to host its 113th anniversary celebration at the 22,000-capacity Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha this weekend.
The celebration event on Saturday is in part meant to kickstart the party’s programme for the year, with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering its message.
The DA's Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the ANC's claim that the choice of venue was intentional and strategic is untrue.
“For the record, the ANC did not book the Khayelitsha stadium 'out of concern' for residents. They’re lying,” Hill-Lewis said.
He alleged the ANC failed to book a larger, more suitable venue in time.
“They booked it because they were too incompetent to book any other venue in time. They tried to book Cape Town Stadium in mid-November 2024. It was already booked for a Stormers game. Then they tried Athlone Stadium. It was booked for the Klopse Carnival.
“Several ANC office bearers called me asking for help in late November and early December. They said we were trying to sabotage them by refusing the stadium. The last conversation I had was on December 5, and by then they still hadn’t made a booking. So please don’t believe their nonsense.”
ANC ‘incompetence’ led to 22,000-seat venue for January 8 celebration: Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis
Image: Samane JNR Marks
As the ANC prepares to celebrate its 113th anniversary, the controversy surrounding the venue choice has been at the centre of attention.
The party has defended its decision as a strategic move to reconnect with the party's support base in the area.
“It was a conscious decision. It has nothing to do with money,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said.
“We know we are an organisation that has challenges with regard to money and resources. We are not a wealthy party, so the question of money is ever-present."
Mbalula said the party would bus its supporters who live in and around Cape Town to the venue. He said the party would work with taxi operators to assist its supporters to get to the venue while others will walk there.
"That is part and parcel of the rebuilding of the ANC, and that is important to us. This is the constituency that voted for the ANC religiously without questioning. In the last election they did not come out in their numbers and we are here to rekindle our connection.”
TimesLIVE
