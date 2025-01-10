“On arrival, they found 15 naked individuals, suspected to be Ethiopian nationals, held captive inside the house. Another 11 victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase.
15 naked men found in Joburg as police dismantle alleged human trafficking ring in Sandringham
Image: Supplied/Hawks
At least 15 naked men suspected to be Ethiopian nationals were found in Sandringham, Johannesburg on Thursday evening as police dismantled a human trafficking ring.
In a joint operation, Sandringham police, Gauteng Hawks, the Johannesburg metropolitan police department and a private security company responded to a tip-off from neighbours about suspicious activities at a residence on Luster Road in Sandringham.
“On arrival, they found 15 naked individuals, suspected to be Ethiopian nationals, held captive inside the house. Another 11 victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase.
He said a preliminary investigation by the joint team revealed the victims broke a window and burglar bars and escaped. He said a few were rounded up in the area close to the crime scene while others fled.
“Further investigation led to the arrest of three suspects who were allegedly involved in human trafficking. The suspects were found with a pistol and one magazine, ” he said.
Nkwalase said the matter was referred to the Gauteng Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit for further investigation, and the 26 undocumented individuals are being processed to determine their status as alleged trafficking victims.
He said: “The public is urged to report to the authorities any person seen without clothes in the area as they may be linked to the incident.”
