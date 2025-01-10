Sandringham, Johannesburg, residents were shocked when they saw naked men roaming the streets while others were trying to jump over a fence at a house in the neighbourhood, which led to the discovery of 26 Ethiopians believed to be victims of human trafficking.
Some were bleeding after being scratched by burglar bars, while others had allegedly been stabbed by the palisade fence as they tried to escape. Three other people were later arrested in another house in the area, and they were found with another alleged trafficked person who was also naked.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said the discovery was made following a tip off from neighbours about suspicious activity at the house on Luster Road. He said when police arrived at the house, they found 15 naked Ethiopian men held captive in the house. “Other 11 victims who had escaped were found around the area, naked.
Preliminary investigation by the joint team revealed that the victims broke open a window and burglar bar and escaped. Few were rounded up in the area close to the crime scene while others escaped,” said Nkwalase. “Ambulances were called to transport them to hospital because they had sustained some scratches and injures while escaping and were bleeding.
26 Human trafficking victims escape naked from Johannesburg house
Image: Antonio Muchave
Sandringham, Johannesburg, residents were shocked when they saw naked men roaming the streets while others were trying to jump over a fence at a house in the neighbourhood, which led to the discovery of 26 Ethiopians believed to be victims of human trafficking.
Some were bleeding after being scratched by burglar bars, while others had allegedly been stabbed by the palisade fence as they tried to escape. Three other people were later arrested in another house in the area, and they were found with another alleged trafficked person who was also naked.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said the discovery was made following a tip off from neighbours about suspicious activity at the house on Luster Road. He said when police arrived at the house, they found 15 naked Ethiopian men held captive in the house. “Other 11 victims who had escaped were found around the area, naked.
Preliminary investigation by the joint team revealed that the victims broke open a window and burglar bar and escaped. Few were rounded up in the area close to the crime scene while others escaped,” said Nkwalase. “Ambulances were called to transport them to hospital because they had sustained some scratches and injures while escaping and were bleeding.
However, we can't rule out that they may also have been beaten. “Three suspects, also Ethiopian, were found at another house in the area and were arrested. They were found with an Ethiopian man who was also naked while they were clothed.” According to Nkwalase, the three men were found in the possession of a 9mm P Tokarev pistol, one magazine and no ammunition.
“The matter was referred to the Gauteng Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further exploration and the 26 undocumented individuals are currently being processed to determine their status as trafficking victims.” Nkwalase said they appreciate the action taken by “law-abiding citizens” who called police as soon as they saw the naked men.
He said the information they received was that the men were kept naked in the house all the time and only given clothes if they had to go out. He said they believe that there could be more who escaped and are still in the area. “The public is urged to report to the authorities any person seen without clothes in the area as they may be linked to the incident.”
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Let’s do more to fight trafficking of children
Judgment in human trafficking case set for next year
Internal probe after cops release 'human trafficking victims' before taking their statements
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos