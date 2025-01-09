News

Two security guards seen in video 'dragging' patient across floor at Cape hospital suspended

By Kim Swartz - 09 January 2025 - 14:39
Two security guards have been suspended at the Karl Bremer Hospital in the Western Cape after a video of them dragging a patient went viral.
Two security guards have been suspended at the Karl Bremer Hospital in the Western Cape after a video of them dragging a patient went viral.
Image: Supplied

The Western Cape department of health and wellness said an investigation into a viral video showing a patient being dragged across a floor at Karl Bremer Hospital has led to the suspension of two security guards.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows a patient lying on the floor in a hospital gown holding onto medication while being dragged by a security officer. 

“The findings of our investigation reveal the individual in question [patient] had been medically assessed and discharged from the hospital. However, after leaving the facility, they made their way back into the emergency centre,” said spokesperson Dwayne Evans on Thursday. 

“The patient’s re-entry created a challenging and difficult situation for staff to manage, which ultimately escalated into the interaction captured in the video. While the behaviour of the individual presented difficulties, the lapse in judgment and human error by the contracted security provider in handling the situation remains unacceptable.”

The department said it “deeply regrets” the incident which does not reflect the values of the hospital.

The following steps would be taken: 

  • ⁠⁠Refresher and additional training: All security personnel will undergo both refresher and additional training to enhance their skills in conflict de-escalation, patient management and adherence to hospital protocols.
  • ⁠⁠Monitoring and evaluation: The performance of security personnel will be regularly assessed to ensure compliance with these standards, with ongoing training as needed. 
  • ⁠⁠Resource awareness: Security and staff will be made aware of resources such as porters and wheelchairs to assist in safely managing situations involving patients. 
  • ⁠⁠Policy updates: Recommendations have been made to develop and standardise policies for how outsourced security officials should conduct themselves in healthcare environments. 

The department said it had concluded an investigation into the matter, which included reviewing medical records, interviewing staff and analysing security footage.

This was done in collaboration with the contracted security service provider which also conducted its own internal investigation and had taken proactive disciplinary steps. 

“Two security personnel have been suspended by the service provider pending disciplinary hearings. Karl Bremer Hospital remains committed to providing a safe and compassionate environment for all,” said Evans. 

“While we cannot share further details to respect confidentiality, we assure the public that we take this matter seriously and are working diligently to uphold the trust and wellbeing of those in our care.”

TimesLIVE

Five-year-old dies in suspected gang crossfire in Cape Town

A five-year-old Cape Town boy has died after being caught in suspected crossfire between gangs.
News
4 hours ago

MK Party suspends KZN members linked to 'unlawful' candidate registration for by-elections

The MK Party has suspended members allegedly involved in the “unlawful” registration of a candidate for by-elections in Msunduzi municipality’s ward ...
News
6 hours ago

China discovers cluster of new mpox strain

Chinese health authorities said on Thursday they had detected the new mutated mpox strain clade Ib as the viral infection spreads to more countries ...
News
7 hours ago

Wedding venue 'scammer' out on bail

A businesswoman was shocked to discover that a woman who allegedly stole her wedding decoration company's identity last year has now been arrested ...
News
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Meet the Winner of White Star’s Miss Soweto 2025!
FORTUNER CHALLENGE 2025