Ndlozi resigns from parliament

09 January 2025 - 08:00
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Image: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi/Instagram

EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from parliament. The resignation came after his non-appearance at last month's party’s third elective conference. According to the party, Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana resigned out of their own will.

“The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the secretary-general of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa,” said the party in a statement on Thursday.

Ndlozi served in the National Assembly since 2014 while Tetyana served in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature and subsequently the parliament. The EFF said it has accepted the resignation of the duo.

“The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from the deployment of the two fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere.”

