Ndaba blames Mandela family feud for his brother's arrest
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The property previously owned by former president Nelson Mandela in Houghton, Johannesburg, where his grandson Mbuso was arrested with four hijacking suspects on Wednesday, is not rented out.
Mbuso's elder brother Ndaba told SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TimesLIVE the property had been neglected by his younger brother who had been living there for years.
Mbuso is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday with four other suspects arrested with him.
According to Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the arrests followed information from a vehicle tracking company regarding the location of a white Toyota Corolla hijacked on Wednesday on Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.
Hijacked car found at Mandela house in Houghton, five suspects arrested
Fihla said at the time JMPD officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended four men and one woman and a subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of one unlicensed firearm.
Preliminary information suggested the “female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the four male suspects”.
TimesLIVE tried to contact Makaziwe but she did not answer her phone. Her response will be added when it is available.
