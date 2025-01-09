The one-year-old was travelling with her grandparents from Johannesburg to Ladysmith when the accident happened on Monday. Her grandparents and four members of her family were also killed in the accident.
Mother of baby who survived N3 horror crash found
Image: Claudine Senekal
A mother of a miracle baby that survived the N3 accident that resulted in the death of 17 people has been found.
The one-year-old was travelling with her grandparents from Johannesburg to Ladysmith when the accident happened on Monday. Her grandparents and four members of her family were also killed in the accident.
The authorities had been struggling to locate the family of the girl until they found them in Tembisa, Joburg, yesterday. They are originally from Nquthu in KZN, according to KZN MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma.
“Luyanda Sigubudu [one-year-old] is currently in hospital. Her mother is a 19-year-old Nqobile Sigubudu and is currently waiting for her matric results,” he said.
The names of the girl's family members who died are as follows:
●Sihle Magoda (Grandfather)
●Lindeni Sigubudu (Grandmother)
●Sfanelesbonge Magoda (9 and a twin)
●Fanelesbonge Magoda (9 and a twin)
●Bongiswa Magoda (16 and she was doing grade 8)
●Vuyiswa Magoda (13 and was doing grade 6)
