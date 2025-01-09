News

Missing teen's body washes ashore at Cape Town beach

09 January 2025 - 15:12
The body of a teenager who was reported missing at one of Cape Town’s beaches was found in shallow waters in Strand on Wednesday.
Image: NSRI

A teenager who was reported missing at one of Cape Town’s beaches has been found dead.

Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), said the 17-year-old was found in shallow waters in Strand on Wednesday.

He said the NSRI joined City of Cape Town lifeguards in Strand after they began a search for the teenager who was reported missing along the beach, between the Topaz apartments and the Strand pump station, at about 2.30pm.

“NSRI Gordons Bay rescue swimmers responded while an NSRI JetRib rescue craft was launched from the NSRI Gordons Bay satellite station at Strand Beach,” said Lambinon.

The Western Cape EMS, a rescue drone unit, the police water policing and diving services unit, Cape Town law enforcement, GB Med ambulance service, Cape Town fire and rescue services, ER24 ambulance service and Immediate Medical all responded.

“During an extensive search rescue teams were alerted by a public member who had come across a person unresponsive in shallow water along the beachfront.

“The teenager, age 17, from Khayelitsha, was recovered from the water where paramedics sadly declared the teenager deceased. The body of the teenager has been taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.”

Police have opened an inquest docket.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased teenager.”

