‘Fight against corruption will renew voters’ trust in ANC’

Wednesday marked 113 years since the ANC was formed. For the first time since 1994, the party is celebrating its birthday following a bruising national elections where it lost its majority in government and was forced to go into a coalition to form a government of national unity. Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri spoke to Sowetan about the electorate's loss of trust in the ANC and its future in SA.
Sowetan: Why did the ANC choose Cape Town which is governed by the DA to celebrate its birthday?
Bhengu-Motsiri: The reason to do so has everything to do with the fact that it is the hosting province according to the rotation system. Last year Mpumalanga hosted the January 8th [event] and this year it is Western Cape's turn to host.
Sowetan: In terms of reflecting on where the organisation is going, how much are last year's election results weighing on the minds of the ANC leadership?
Bhengu-Motsiri: The ANC is reflecting. The weighing (on last year's results) we have passed that stage. We are at a stage of rebuilding and addressing the shortcomings that we ourselves have identified when we conducted the post-election assessment as the national executive committee on behalf of the organisation. We are now rebuilding our structures. The strength of the ANC lies in its ability to have a strong presence across SA.
Sowetan: What does the party have to say about people who say the ANC is slowly dying?
Bhengu-Motsiri: We are certain that the ANC is not about to be liquidated. The ANC is going to confront the challenges it faces head-on and that is why we are talking about organisation renewal, restoration and rebuilding. We are confident that the measures we put in place, such as the fight against corruption is beginning to steadily yield results. But there are many other things that South Africans are concerned about and they have said that 'you fix those things, you secure our support'. South Africans did not vote for other parties, they simply stayed at home because they still want the ANC to continue to govern.
Sowetan: What does the ANC believe it needs to do to turn its fortunes around?
Bhengu-Motsiri: The rebuilding measures, the fight against corruption and organisational renewal – all of those are about turning our fortunes around.
