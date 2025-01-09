News

5 songs to remember Doc Shebeleza by

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 09 January 2025 - 14:51
Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza has died. File photo.
Image: Sowetan

Legendary musician and Kwaito pioneer Doc Shebeleza, whose real name is Victor Bogopane, died at 51 after battling a long illness.

The news of his passing left many fans and colleagues shattered. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), artists such as L-Tido honoured the late musician and revealed that he had allowed him to sample his music without charging him.

Another artist who was openly inspired by Doc Shebeleza is Cassper Nyovest. He wrote a song dedicated to him in 2014 and collaborated with him on a different song titled Monate So in 2016.

Shebeleza rose to prominence with his debut album S'Kumfete released on cassette in 1996. During the 1990s he founded the all-male group Amaskumfete, which became known for hits such as Tsipa Tsipa.

Here are 5 songs to remember him by.

Ebumnandini

Courtesy of Youtube.

Ingagara

Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Ingagara · Doc Shebeleza Ingagara ℗ 2001 The CCP Record Company (Pty) Ltd Released on: 2001-04-01 Associated Performer, Vocals: Doc Shebeleza Producer: No Fear Squad Composer Lyricist: Victor Bogopane Auto-generated by YouTube.

Ghets Ghetsa

Courtesy of YouTube

S'Kumfete

Courtesy of YouTube.

Jiva Yo Yo

Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Jiva Yo Yo!! · Doc Shebeleza Jiva Yoyo ℗ 2002 The CCP Record Company (Pty) Ltd Released on: 2002-10-07 Associated Performer, Vocals: Doc Shebeleza Producer: No Fear Squad Composer: V. Bogopane Auto-generated by YouTube.

SowetanLIVE

