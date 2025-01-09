5 songs to remember Doc Shebeleza by

Legendary musician and Kwaito pioneer Doc Shebeleza, whose real name is Victor Bogopane, died at 51 after battling a long illness.

The news of his passing left many fans and colleagues shattered. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), artists such as L-Tido honoured the late musician and revealed that he had allowed him to sample his music without charging him.

Another artist who was openly inspired by Doc Shebeleza is Cassper Nyovest. He wrote a song dedicated to him in 2014 and collaborated with him on a different song titled Monate So in 2016.

Shebeleza rose to prominence with his debut album S'Kumfete released on cassette in 1996. During the 1990s he founded the all-male group Amaskumfete, which became known for hits such as Tsipa Tsipa.

Here are 5 songs to remember him by.

Ebumnandini