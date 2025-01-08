“The letter outlines significant procedural and substantive concerns regarding the processes undertaken by the ANC's national disciplinary committee [NDC] and the national disciplinary committee of appeal [NDCA]. These issues, detailed in the attached document, highlight irregularities that we believe an legal review would likely find invalid,” he said.
Zuma demands to be reinstated as an ANC member
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC expelled former president Jacob Zuma says he has written to the party demanding his membership be reinstated before the end of the month.
Zuma is now the leader of the third largest political party Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK Party) which he started last year.
ANC disciplinary committee expelled him in July after he publicly endorsed the MK Party ahead of the May 29 elections.
According to Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma and his legal representatives sent ANC reasons why he believes his membership should be reinstated.
“The letter outlines significant procedural and substantive concerns regarding the processes undertaken by the ANC's national disciplinary committee [NDC] and the national disciplinary committee of appeal [NDCA]. These issues, detailed in the attached document, highlight irregularities that we believe an legal review would likely find invalid,” he said.
Zuma has warned the ANC that should the party not show interest in hearing his plea to be reinstated he will have no other option but to take the matter to the courts.
“This matter extends beyond individual grievances, reflecting deeper concerns about the ANC's current trajectory. There is a growing perception that the organisation is being led by individuals whose actions resemble Askaris, undermining the movement's historic mission.
“The alarming trend of selling the organisation's core principles to the highest bidder has been vividly demonstrated by the so-called government of national unity coalition with the DA and Freedom Front Plus,” Manyi added.
Manyi said the foundation urges the ANC to prioritise fairness, consistency and adherence to its founding principles, ensuring that all members are protected from selective disciplinary actions or factional vendettas.
