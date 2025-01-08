At the time that Nandipha left with a friend, the rain had stopped and they managed to cross the stream safely.
Woman disappears in river as rains pound SA
17-year-old teenager also missing since Monday
Image: SUPPLIED
A trip to the shops ended in tragedy for a Mpumalanga woman when she slipped on a rock while trying to cross a stream during torrential rains and was swept away.
Nandipha Nkosi's friend allegedly tried to grab her hand as the heavy current swept her away, but it slipped from her and she disappeared in the flooded stream.
Nandipha's mother Maria Nkosi could not hold back her tears as she narrated how she and other Mangosuthu residents rushed to the stream after getting the news but all they found was her jacket.
“We looked and shouted, but there was no sign of her,” a crying Maria said.
Mkhondo municipality spokesperson Robert Kubheka said that Nandipha was not the only one still missing as a 17-year-old boy was also washed away on Monday in Phoswa village while crossing a flooded bridge.
“They drowned in different sites, hence our team has been divided into two, but so far we have not found anything. We have also sought the assistance of the police dog unit and we believe they will help so much in this situation. You will understand that now that the water is so muddy and dirty, it's hard to search but we hope for the best,” said Kubheka.
As the rain keeps falling in the province, Kubheka said they were worried that the situation could worsen.
“According to the weather forecast, we are expecting more rain so it's scary that our people might try crossing flooded streams or bridges, that's why we warn our people to stay away from the water,” said Kubheka.
On Monday at about 6pm, Maria sent Nandipha to the shop on the other side of the village. To get there, one has to cross the stream by stepping on the rocks scattered all over it. While there is a bridge in the area, it is far and some residents prefer to step on the rocks to cross the stream, Maria said.
At the time that Nandipha left with a friend, the rain had stopped and they managed to cross the stream safely.
When they returned, however, it had started raining.
Maria said it was just after 8pm when Nandipha's friend arrived at her house, wet from the rain and screaming.
“She was crying and saying Nandipha disappeared at the stream and she couldn't see her. She said she had tried to hold her hand to prevent her from being swept away after she slipped, but the current was too heavy. She had screamed for help, but there was no-one,” Maria said.
“What I'm only asking is that government help me find her body because my now I understand she is not alive, but finding her body might help me find closure. I only want to bury my child with dignity,” said Maria.
“The SA Weather Service said Gauteng and Mpumalanga will experience rainfall until Wednesday only to pick up again at the weekend.
On the other hand, Limpopo can expect relentless showers and severe thunderstorms throughout the week, raising the risk of flooding in the province.
Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said low-lying areas in Limpopo face a danger of being flooded.
In North West, General De La Rey Hospital has been closed due to flooding, resulting in 33 patients being transported to nearby health facilities.
In Gauteng, police said they have temporarily called off the search for a 26-year-old man who is believed to have been washed away by the Jukskei River in Fourways
“The operation is currently on hold because of rain and the water levels are rising so we decided to stop the [search] operation,” said Lt- Col Mawela Masondo.
