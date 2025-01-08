“When the details of the [alleged] wedding venue scam were circulated, Rusa operations centre received 17 calls for assistance regarding the same suspect. Complainants were from several provinces,” said Balram.
Wedding venue planner arrested for ‘fake weddings scam’
Image: RUSA
A 53-year-old woman who has allegedly been scamming couples for years was arrested by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) on Tuesday.
The woman, originally from Shallcross, KwaZulu-Natal, is accused of defrauding at least 17 couples by offering them a wedding venue which she didn't own or manage in Botha's Hill.
Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the suspect allegedly collected money through electronic funds transfers from the couples for venue hire.
“The venue was booked out to many couples on the same day without the suspect having ownership. Families arrived at the premises on the wedding day to find it was double booked, had no electricity or water and the building was in a dilapidated condition. The suspect would demand money before the venue had been viewed,” said Balram.
A couple from eThekwini were the first to approach Rusa in December 2024 after losing R26,000 to the alleged scam.
Victims tell how they got swindled
