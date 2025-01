The High Court in Pretoria will be holding a special sitting in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Wednesday to allow accused number one, Muzi Sibiya to confirm his new lawyer.

This follows the death of Sibiya's legal representative, Thulani Mngomezulu, who died died in a hospital in Vosloorus in December. He had spent a few weeks following court proceedings from home as he was unwell.

SowetanLIVE