Tackling teen pregnancy scourge head on

Teenage pregnancy is once again in the spotlight after different provinces released statistics about the number of young people who were teen mothers across the country.
Recently, a 28-year-old man was arrested for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old Limpopo girl who gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas, while a 12-year-old Eastern Cape girl became a mother on New Years day. These incidents have raised concerns about teenage pregnancy across the country.
Social worker and head of psychosocial support at Rays of Hope Community Development Foundation, Bertha Maringi, speaks to Sowetan about how the organisation is addressing teenage pregnancy.
Sowetan: What steps is your organisation taking to address the root causes of teenage pregnancies?
Maringi: The organisation has implemented life-skills and safe sexual education programmes in schools, teen support groups, and teen mom support groups focusing on reproductive health and responsible decision-making.
Sowetan: How is your organisation working to support young girls who have experienced teenage pregnancy, especially those who may have been exploited by older men?
Maringi: Rays of Hope established the Teen Moms' Support Group [which] provides counselling, mentorship, and skills development to help young mothers regain control of their lives. They also offer essential supplies such as sanitary packs, baby clothes, toys and food. These items are geared towards creating independence from exploitation.
Sowetan: What are the biggest challenges your organisation has faced when addressing teenage pregnancy and exploitation?
Maringi: Rays of Hope faced significant challenges, including the stigma associated with teenage pregnancy, limited resources, and the need for community involvement. The societal stigma often resulted in young mothers being ostracised, both socially and economically.
This stigma also made it difficult for them to access the necessary support, with some families sending the young mothers to find food for the family, thereby pushing them back into the arms of their violators and perpetuating the cycle of teenage pregnancy. To combat this, Rays of Hope implemented extensive awareness campaigns targeting families and parents to change perceptions.
Sowetan: How can the broader community help in overcoming these challenges?
Maringi: The broader community could contribute by participating in awareness campaigns, volunteering, and providing emotional and practical support to young mothers. Community-driven initiatives such as skills development programmes and mentorship opportunities, are crucial in empowering these young women and reducing the incidence of teenage pregnancies.
Sowetan: How many teen mothers has the organisation assisted thus far?
Maringi: Since 2021, Rays of Hope has served more than 122 young mothers through their various programmes, making a significant impact on their lives.
