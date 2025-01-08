It is also important to look at your credit record. CreditSmart Financial Services MD Wikus Olivier says the National Credit Regulator’s latest Credit Bureau Monitor which looked at the fourth quarter, ending December 2023, revealed that 9.90-million South African consumers had impaired credit records.
“As at the end of December 2023, credit bureaus held records for 27.46-million credit-active consumers, an increase of 0.16% [42,833] when compared to the 27.41-million in the previous quarter ended September 2023 and of 2.07% [556,037] year-on-year,” states the report.
“Consumers classified in good standing increased by 86,028 to 17.56-million consumers. The number of consumers with impaired records decreased by 43,195 to 9.90-million, this was a decrease of 0.43% quarter-on-quarter and of 1.88% year-on-year.
“The number of impaired accounts increased from 19.36-million to 19.62-million when compared to the previous quarter, an increase of 66,588 or 1.38% quarter-on-quarter and 537,319 or 2.88% year-on-year,” reads the report.
Olivier says the 2024 CreditSmart Financial Services’ Financial Savvy Survey’s results (middle class) noted consumer behaviour reflecting low-income level concerns, inadequate savings, passive expense tracking, a lack of retirement savings and high levels of debt.
“The reality is that many consumers are compelled to spend money they don’t have or deplete their savings just to get by,” says Olivier.
“Thus, leaving them vulnerable to unforeseen financial hardships. We should motivate and guide South Africans on how to reassess their budgets so that they can identify cost-cutting areas and strive to save even if it means starting with as little as R20.
“It is vital for individuals to take proactive steps and prioritise savings in any form, even while facing challenging times.”
Set realistic savings targets to achieve this year
Saving a little is better than not having any savings at all
Image: 123RF
And just like that it’s back to reality.
The new year allows us to start on a clean slate.
I’ve seen so many people posting on social media, saying they do not want to finish 2025 the same way they closed 2024 — with no savings.
I must say, it is refreshing to see people taking savings seriously as South Africans are known for not saving.
Over the holidays, social media was flooded with posts of people sharing screenshots of their savings in their bank accounts while many others were opening their piggy banks.
Seeing how people have pushed to save money — for various reasons — should encourage all of us to set clear savings goals.
However, do not compare yourself to anyone because you don’t know what they deprive themselves of to be able to save as much as they do. Stay in your lane and focus on your target.
Take control of your financial health this year
And like I always say, saving R2,000 a year is better than not having any savings at all. A little goes a long way.
So, as we start the year, let’s set realistic savings targets, be disciplined and work hard to ensure we meet those goals.
For example, if you’re planning to buy a house, start doing research now as that will guide you on how much you will need for deposit, transfer and conveyancing fees.
Say you want to buy a R700,000 property. The 10% deposit is R70,000. Seventy-thousand rand is a lot of money but it goes a long way if you’re able to pay it. One of its benefits is that it will reduce your monthly repayment on your bond.
Then you must find out how much transfer and conveyancing fees will be and save accordingly.
Remember, there’s no need to rush yourself to fill that skotokoto. Do things at your own pace.
If you fall, get up and start from scratch.
Happy savings and I hope we all finish 2025 with healthier finances!
