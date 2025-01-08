News

One person injured after building collapses in Joburg

08 January 2025 - 09:22
Image: Screenshot/ Joburg EMS

One person was injured after a building collapsed in Lenasia in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. 

Initially it was believed two people were trapped in the rubble, but after Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) interviewed several witnesses, it emerged only one person was in the building at the time of the incident. 

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said: “Around 7.44pm this evening [Tuesday], the City of Joburg EMS received a call about a structural collapse in Lenasia. On arrival, rescue technicians managed to remove one patient from the rubble to a nearby medical facility.”

