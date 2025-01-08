One person was injured after a building collapsed in Lenasia in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.
Initially it was believed two people were trapped in the rubble, but after Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) interviewed several witnesses, it emerged only one person was in the building at the time of the incident.
EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said: “Around 7.44pm this evening [Tuesday], the City of Joburg EMS received a call about a structural collapse in Lenasia. On arrival, rescue technicians managed to remove one patient from the rubble to a nearby medical facility.”
TimesLIVE
One person injured after building collapses in Joburg
Image: Screenshot/ Joburg EMS
One person was injured after a building collapsed in Lenasia in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.
Initially it was believed two people were trapped in the rubble, but after Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) interviewed several witnesses, it emerged only one person was in the building at the time of the incident.
EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said: “Around 7.44pm this evening [Tuesday], the City of Joburg EMS received a call about a structural collapse in Lenasia. On arrival, rescue technicians managed to remove one patient from the rubble to a nearby medical facility.”
TimesLIVE
Woman disappears in river as rains pound SA
Video footage shows how 17 taxi passengers died
Chemical gas leak leaves dozens injured in Cato Ridge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos