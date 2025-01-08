“I'm confused because I don’t know where I will now get money to take care of my family.”
This is how Hluphekile Ngoepe, 55, from Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, who is one of 67,368 employees of the Community Workers Programme (CWP) nationally who will lose their jobs at the end of this month.
The department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) which runs the programme announced last month that it would terminate contracts of workers older than 55 years due to budget constraints.
Ngoepe, who has been working for CWP for 12 years is left wondering what her future and that of her family holds. She is supporting her three children with the R960 she earns monthly. She worked eight days a month.
“I used this stipend to pay for burial society and stokvel, to assist my family finances. But now I won’t be part of it anymore because I won't be able to afford it. It will be hard.
“I have three children and their father is working but I also want to be able to help out at home and men these days do not respect unemployed women,” said Ngoepe.
Elizabeth Dlamini, 59, another employee said she was scared because when she loses her work she'd have to depend on her son who is also a hawker supporting two children.
“I am staying with my son. I don’t want to be an added burden to him because he has an unstable income that sometimes cannot sustain the needs of his boys.
“I was the one buying school uniform and stationary for my grandchildren and now I don't know how we will manage to meet these needs,” said Dlamini.
Cogta's national spokesperson Legadima Leso said their decision to terminate contracts was based on not being able to afford paying stipends.
Older community workers feel helpless after contract terminations
'I don't know how I'll take care of my family now'
Image: X
“I'm confused because I don’t know where I will now get money to take care of my family.”
This is how Hluphekile Ngoepe, 55, from Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, who is one of 67,368 employees of the Community Workers Programme (CWP) nationally who will lose their jobs at the end of this month.
The department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) which runs the programme announced last month that it would terminate contracts of workers older than 55 years due to budget constraints.
Ngoepe, who has been working for CWP for 12 years is left wondering what her future and that of her family holds. She is supporting her three children with the R960 she earns monthly. She worked eight days a month.
“I used this stipend to pay for burial society and stokvel, to assist my family finances. But now I won’t be part of it anymore because I won't be able to afford it. It will be hard.
“I have three children and their father is working but I also want to be able to help out at home and men these days do not respect unemployed women,” said Ngoepe.
Elizabeth Dlamini, 59, another employee said she was scared because when she loses her work she'd have to depend on her son who is also a hawker supporting two children.
“I am staying with my son. I don’t want to be an added burden to him because he has an unstable income that sometimes cannot sustain the needs of his boys.
“I was the one buying school uniform and stationary for my grandchildren and now I don't know how we will manage to meet these needs,” said Dlamini.
Cogta's national spokesperson Legadima Leso said their decision to terminate contracts was based on not being able to afford paying stipends.
fact box
The Community Work Programme (CWP) was established by the government in 2012. The programme has 250,000 participants nationally. Their jobs include cleaning the streets, caring for community gardening projects, and working at orphanages and police stations. They get paid R960 per month for working eight days.
“This significant budget reduction severely impacts the department's ability to sustain the current payment of stipends, training, tools and materials, as well as personal protective clothing for the participants. The budget cuts are already seeing the department overspending,” he said.
According to Leso, they chose participants from age 55 because majority of them are already receiving their pension or are closer to retirement. He said their goal was to ensure that young people within the programme do not fall off due to the budget cuts.
“We looked at how many people can we cut off so that we can continue paying salaries to those younger participants. Everyone from 55 and above their contracts will be terminated. We needed to be in the correct bracket to save the jobs of young people,” said Leso.
SowetanLIVE
KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi announces R34m boost to amakhosi fightback campaign
KZN Cogta MEC welcomes arrest of Zulu prince in alleged R26m minerals theft ring
eThekwini mayor 'concerned' over Cogta MEC's 'abuse of power'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos